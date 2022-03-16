Unprecedented sanctions against Russia to impair trade in Europe: IMF

-
ALSO READ
China says it won't join US, its allies in financial sanctions on Russia
IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
Explained: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians over Ukraine
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
-
Extraordinary sanctions imposed against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis will weaken financial intermediation and trade and will surely lead to the recession, International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials said in a blog published on Tuesday.
"The toll is already immense in Ukraine. Unprecedented sanctions on Russia will impair financial intermediation and trade, inevitably causing a deep recession there," the article, written by Alfred Kammer, Jihad Azour, Abebe Aemro Selassie, Ilan Goldfajn and Changyong Rhee, said. "The ruble's depreciation is fueling inflation, further diminishing living standards for the population."
The authors went on to say that energy is the "main spillover channel for Europe" due to Russia being a vital source of natural gas imports.
"Wider supply-chain disruptions may also be consequential," the blog said. "These effects will fuel inflation and slow the recovery from the pandemic."
Moreover, Eastern Europe will see increasing financing costs and a refugee influx, the authors added.
"European governments also may confront fiscal pressures from additional spending on energy security and defence budgets," the article said. "While foreign exposures to plunging Russian assets are modest by global standards, pressures on emerging markets may grow should investors seek safer havens. Similarly, most European banks have modest and manageable direct exposures to Russia."
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that the fund believes that the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions against Russia will not lead to a worldwide crisis. Russia, however, is expected to experience a deep recession, she added, due to sanction pressure. She also said the IMF does not consider a default in Russia as an impossible scenario, given its funds to pay the state debt are frozen.
On Sunday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Moscow remained committed to its obligations on the state debt and will continue to pay it in rubles until the West unfreezes its gold and foreign currency reserves.
On February 24, Russia undertook a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. In response, the United States, European Union and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU