UNSC condemns terrorist attack on school, education centre in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on climate after Russia casts veto
India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitise climate action
India at UN stresses women's participation in public life, promotes peace
India at UN reiterates for peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestine issue
Al-Qaida's links with Pak-based terror groups continue to strengthen: India
-
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack against a school and an education center in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
According to the statement issued by council president for the month of April, Barbara Woodward, the council members condemned "in the strongest terms" the horrendous terrorist attack against the Abdul Rahim-e Shahid High School and Mumtaz Education Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, Afghanistan.
The attack, which took place during the month of Ramadan, resulted in several killed and dozens injured, including students.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.
They reaffirmed "the right to education for all Afghans and its contribution to the achievement of peace and security."
They expressed grave concern about the significant implications of attacks against schools on the safety of students and their ability to enjoy their right to education, the statement said.
"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU