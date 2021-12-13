Musk mocks Finland PM for clubbing after Covid exposure

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Musk mocks Biden for not appreciating SpaceX's historic civilian flight
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
-
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to take a dig at Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who recently faced criticism for partying in a nightclub despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.
The meme shows a man in a bar asking a woman, "What do you do?". She replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland," and the man reacts in shock.
Marin, 36, apologised recently after a gossip magazine released images of her partying till nearly 4 a.m. only hours after her Foreign Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus.
"I have been informed on Saturday night about Minister Haavisto's corona infection and at the same time received an assessment that there is no need for special measures. In this context, I was not instructed to avoid contacts," she said in a tweet.
Soon she noted that she should have double-checked the Covid-19 norms and she also expressed sorry for not realising that she needed to check the guidelines.
Musk last week tweeted that he is hiring Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who are passionate about solving day-to-day problems through AI.
"As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people's lives in a major way," Musk tweeted along with a link to apply for the job.
Interested candidates can apply by filling in fields like name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI, dropping their resume in the PDF format and hitting the Apply option.
As per the website, Tesla's AI and Autopilot unit develops and deploys autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU