US blocks 44 flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

-
ALSO READ
US airlines say China blocking flights' entry amid Covid-19 restrictions
Biden admin closely monitoring India-China border dispute: White House
Covid-19: US airlines call off more flights amid Omircon variant surge
Some airlines risk failure if they do not cut emissions faster
American Airlines cites Boeing delay in trimming international plans
-
The United States has moved to block 44 flights to the US by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by US airlines.
The Transportation Department's Friday order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.
China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The US maintains that China's actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country's airlines.
The Transportation Department said that China's move to block 44 flights by US carriers was "adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department".
The department said that China's regulations are unfair because passengers who test negative for the virus before their flight but positive up to seven days later can result in future flights being cancelled.
The US order limits flights between Jan. 30 and March 29 by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.
The dispute over flights goes back to 2020 and the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, the Trump administration backed down from a threat to block four Chinese airlines after China agreed to let United and Delta operate a limited number of flights.
The spat flared again in August 2021, when the US Transportation Department limited the number of passengers on some Chinese flights to the US after China imposed similar limits on United. In December, Delta blamed new Chinese restrictions when a plane bound for Shanghai returned to Seattle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU