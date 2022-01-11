Biden admin closely monitoring India-China border dispute: White House

President Joe Biden's administration is closely monitoring the India-China border dispute, informed Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (local time), adding that the US is "concerned" by China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours.

"Well, we continue to closely monitor the situation. We continue to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes. We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behavior in the region around the world. We believe it can be destabilizing, and we're concerned by the PRC attempt to intimidate its neighbours. We'll continue to stand with our partners on that," said Psaki while responding to a question on the India-China border dispute during a press briefing here.

This comes ahead of the 14th round of the talks scheduled between India and China to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh. India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks on January 12 after a gap of three months.

Earlier, the US Department of Defence in December last year expressed concern about China's military build-up near the demarcation line across its Himalayan border with India has compelled Pentagon to worry.

