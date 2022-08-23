US calls for de-escalation in Libya, concerned over violence in Tripoli

-
The United States on Monday called for immediate de-escalation of violence in Libya and expressed concern over renewed threats of violent confrontation in Tripoli.
The vast majority of Libyans seek to choose their leadership peacefully through elections, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, calling on those who risk once again being dragged into violence to put down their arms.
He in particular urged Libya's leaders to recommit themselves without delay to identifying a constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections.
The United States is deeply concerned by renewed threats of violent confrontation in Tripoli and calls for immediate de-escalation by all sides, Price said in a statement.
The ongoing instability is a reminder of the urgent need for the appointment of a new UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya to resume mediation efforts, with unified support from the international community, he said.
The United States will amplify our calls for calm and recommitment to elections during the August 30 UN Security Council briefing and consultations on Libya, Price said in the statement.
