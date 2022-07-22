JUST IN
US Capitol attack: Trump didn't want to say election is over, finds panel

The House Jan. 6 committee has aired a previously unseen video outtake of President Donald Trump saying, I don't want to say the election is over the day after insurrection at the US Capitol.

AP  |  Washington 

At the a National Rifle Association meeting, Donald Trump suggested early vigilance over young people’s mental health, dealing with “broken families.
The House Jan. 6 committee has aired a previously unseen video outtake of President Donald Trump saying, I don't want to say the election is over the day after insurrection at the US Capitol.

The committee showed outtakes from a speech that Trump recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he resisted the idea of saying that the election is over.

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 09:07 IST

