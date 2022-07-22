US Capitol attack: Trump didn't want to say election is over, finds panel

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump accused of 'attempted coup' in 2021 Capitol riot: Report
US Capitol riot: Trump was told protesters had weapons, says former aide
US Capitol attack: Former White House aides to testify at next hearing
Capitol attack: Watchdog briefs Jan 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts
US Capitol attack: Hearing to show Trump's dereliction of duty on Jan 6
-
The House Jan. 6 committee has aired a previously unseen video outtake of President Donald Trump saying, I don't want to say the election is over the day after insurrection at the US Capitol.
The committee showed outtakes from a speech that Trump recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he resisted the idea of saying that the election is over.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU