US close to signing phase one trade deal with China: Trump at Economic Club

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers.
For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.
