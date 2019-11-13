JUST IN
Excerpts from Trump's much-awaited remarks at New York Economic Club
Business Standard

US close to signing phase one trade deal with China: Trump at Economic Club

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States

Reuters  |  New York 

Donald Trump speaking at Economic Club. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers.

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 00:13 IST

