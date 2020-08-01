JUST IN
US closes antitrust probe into LSE Group acquisition of Refinitiv

The agreement on the approximately $27 billion acquisition was announced last August

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

The department said it would not harm competition or American consumers.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement on the approximately $27 billion acquisition was announced last August.

 

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:19 IST

