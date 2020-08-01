US closes antitrust probe into LSE Group acquisition of Refinitiv

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement on the approximately $27 billion acquisition was announced last August.
(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
