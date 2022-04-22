US Congressman expresses concern over human rights situation in Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1: Health Minister
Courses in Indian classical music to harmonise the mind, body and soul
ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
Private sector should oppose Chinese genocide: US on Tesla Xinjiang store
-
A prominent American Congressman has expressed concern over the human rights situation in Kashmir and emphasised that the US government must make clear that it expects better of democracies like India.
The remarks by Congressman Andy Levin -- a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation -- came during a virtual Congressional briefing organised by the Indian American Muslim Council and 16 other groups on Wednesday.
The Democratic Party Congressman emphasised the need for the US to take a clear stance on India's human rights violations and make clear that the US cares about what happens in Kashmir and that we expect better of democracies like India.
India has repeatedly rejected criticism by foreign governments, lawmakers and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.
The government has asserted that India has well established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.
The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.
Quoting reports of various human rights groups documenting the rights abuses and intensified crackdown in Kashmir after revoking its special autonomous status, Levin cautioned that abuses were not happening in a vacuum these abuses are part of a worrying trend towards authoritarianism.
The Indian Parliament had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.
The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Constitution was, is and will always be a sovereign matter and developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely India's internal affair.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU