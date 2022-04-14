Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1: Health Minister

-
Greece will further ease its Covid-19 restrictions from May 1, Health Minister Thanos Plevris has said.
Until August 31, it will no longer be mandatory to present a vaccination or recovery certificate to access indoor spaces, he was quoted by Greek national broadcaster ERT as saying on Wednesday.
From May 1, students and teachers will no longer be obliged to take a Covid-19 test prior to entering classrooms, Xinhua news agency reported.
In the same period, all venues will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity and unvaccinated employees will be required to participate in weekly rapid Covid testing before going to work. Under the rules currently in force, they have to take two rapid tests per week.
"As of April 15, the fine of 100 euros ($108) per month for all people aged 60 and over who are not vaccinated will be suspended," the Minister said. The fine was introduced in January to promote vaccination.
"All these measures will be re-examined on September 1 depending on the evolution of the pandemic," he added.
Following the advice of experts, the government decided to keep the face mask mandate in place for indoor public places until May 31, he said.
With the summer tourism season approaching, the government will also decide soon whether travellers entering Greece will continue to be obliged to present vaccination certificates, Plevris said. (1 euro=$1.08)
