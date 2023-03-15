JUST IN
Business Standard

US Consumer Price Index rises 0.4% for urban consumers in February

The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the increase, Xinhua news agency reported

Topics
United States | US consumer prices | US economy

IANS  |  Washington 

US economy, Economy
Photo: Bloomberg

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all urban consumers rose 0.4 per cent in February, according to government data.

Over the past 12 months, the all items index increased 6 per cent before seasonal adjustment, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported pon Tuesday.

The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the increase, Xinhua news agency reported.

The food index increased 0.4 per cent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.3 per cent.

The energy index decreased 0.6 per cent over the month as the natural gas and fuel oil indexes both declined.

 

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 07:40 IST

