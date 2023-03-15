US Consumer Price Index rises 0.4% for urban consumers in February

-
ALSO READ
Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
US core inflation slows, giving Fed Reserve some breathing room on rates
CPI inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.9% in November; IIP contracts
CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan dead, party loses its 'smiling face'
-
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all urban consumers rose 0.4 per cent in February, according to government data.
Over the past 12 months, the all items index increased 6 per cent before seasonal adjustment, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported pon Tuesday.
The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the increase, Xinhua news agency reported.
The food index increased 0.4 per cent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.3 per cent.
The energy index decreased 0.6 per cent over the month as the natural gas and fuel oil indexes both declined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 07:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU