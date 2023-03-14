US core CPI tops estimates, pressuring Federal Reserve as it weighs hike

Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by more than forecast, leaving the Federal Reserve in a tough position as it tries to thwart still-rapid inflation without adding to the turmoil in the banking sector.

The consumer price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.5% last month and 5.5% from a year earlier, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Tuesday. Economists see the gauge — known as the core CPI — as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the headline measure.

The overall CPI climbed 0.4% in February and 6% from a year earlier.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.4% monthly advance in the overall and core CPI measures.