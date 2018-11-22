US couple finds lottery while cleaning-up their home, wins $1.8 million

A couple from has more than a million reasons to be grateful this after discovering a long-lost jackpot-winning ticket with only two weeks left to claim it.

Harold and found the $1.8 million winning ticket, which won the state's June 6 Lotto draw, while doing some holiday cleaning.

"We have family coming into town for Thanksgiving, so I was cleaning up the house and found a few tickets on my nightstand that we hadn't checked," Tina said, according to a statement by Lottery.

The couple checked the Lottery's website and soon found one of the tickets matched all of the numbers listed, and were able to claim their prize with just two weeks remaining of the 180-day limit After state and federal taxes, the Ehrenberg take home $1,274,313, which they plan to put away for their retirement.

"We don't have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips," Tina said.

A single winner in the town of took home a massive $ 1.5 billion in the US lottery last month, dwarfing a previous record set in March 2012 at $656 million.

