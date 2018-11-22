US couple finds lottery while cleaning-up their home, wins $1.8 million

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Lotteries posts 22% growth in 2017-18, profit grows marginally
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 bn, odds of winning are one in 302,575,350
Got the winning lottery ticket? Economist explains what to do with $750 mn
US returns H-1B petitions unselected in computer-generated lottery
Nigeria-based Indian hits jackpot in UAE lottery, takes home Rs 180 mn
-
A couple from Louisiana has more than a million reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving after discovering a long-lost jackpot-winning lottery ticket with only two weeks left to claim it.
Harold and Tina Ehrenberg found the $1.8 million winning ticket, which won the southern US state's June 6 Lottery Lotto draw, while doing some holiday cleaning.
"We have family coming into town for Thanksgiving, so I was cleaning up the house and found a few lottery tickets on my nightstand that we hadn't checked," Tina said, according to a statement by Louisiana Lottery.
The couple checked the Lottery's website and soon found one of the tickets matched all of the numbers listed, and were able to claim their prize with just two weeks remaining of the 180-day limit After state and federal taxes, the Ehrenberg take home $1,274,313, which they plan to put away for their retirement.
"We don't have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips," Tina said.
A single winner in the South Carolina town of Simpsonville took home a massive $ 1.5 billion in the Mega Millions US lottery jackpot last month, dwarfing a previous record set in March 2012 at $656 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU