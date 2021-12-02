US defense chief Lloyd Austin slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

The US defence chief says that China's pursuit of hypersonic weapons increases tensions in the region.

Defence Secretary made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart.

Austin says the US is concerned about China's military capability and calls Beijing our pacing challenge.

He says the US will "maintain the capabilities to defend and deter against a range of potential threats from (China) to ourselves and to our allies.

