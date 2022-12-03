JUST IN
US designates N Korea as state violator of religious freedom for 21st year
Vladimir Putin is open to talks and diplomacy on Ukraine, says Kremlin
UK Opposition Labour Party wins by-election in electoral blow to PM Sunak
Ex-prez Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock
US, Japan impose fresh sanctions on N Korea after ballistic missile test
US Supreme Court to rule on Prez Biden student loan cancellation plan
South African President Ramaphosa faces impeachment threat over 'Farmgate'
White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago documents' special master review
Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
US freight rail labour union angered by 'one-two punch' from politicians
Business Standard

US designates N Korea as state violator of religious freedom for 21st year

According to the State Department, North Korea has been designated as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) since 2001 under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998

Topics
US-North Korea | religious freedom | North Korea

IANS  |  Washington 

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (Photo: Reuters)

For the 21st year in a row, the US has designated North Korea as a state violator of religious freedom.

"I am announcing designations against Burma (Myanmar), the People's Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name,reports Yonhap News Agency.

According to the State Department, North Korea has been designated as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) since 2001 under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for "having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom".

On November 15, 2021, the Secretary of State redesignated the country as a CPC.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US-North Korea

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 11:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.