US economic growth slows marginally to 1.9% in Q3 from 2% in June quarter

The US economy slowed a touch in the third quarter but remained solid, thanks to a pick-up in home sales and steady consumer spending, government figures showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic growth avoided the steeper drop feared by economists, but the US-China trade war still walloped the business sector, according to commerce department data.
The economy expanded 1.9 per cent in the July-September period, well above economists’ expectations but a notch lower than the 2 per cent growth seen in the second quarter.
