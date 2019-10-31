JUST IN
US economic growth slows marginally to 1.9% in Q3 from 2% in June quarter

Gross domestic growth avoided the steeper drop feared by economists, but the US-China trade war still walloped the business sector, according to commerce department data

AFP | PTI 

The economy expanded 1.9 per cent in the July-September period, well above economists’ expectations but a notch lower than the 2 per cent growth seen in the second quarter.

The US economy slowed a touch in the third quarter but remained solid, thanks to a pick-up in home sales and steady consumer spending, government figures showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic growth avoided the steeper drop feared by economists, but the US-China trade war still walloped the business sector, according to commerce department data.

