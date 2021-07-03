US exit from Afghanistan won't be finished in next few days, says Biden

The US troop withdrawal from would not be completed in the next few days, said US President on Friday (local time).

"No," Biden said when asked by White House reporters if the withdrawal completion was days away, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

"We're on track exactly as we expect it to be. I wanted to make sure there was enough 'running room' that we wouldn't be able to do it all till September," he added, referencing the September 11 deadline he gave for the withdrawal's completion.

Biden has set a deadline of September 11 for the final pullout of the few remaining troops.

Earlier, a US defence official confirmed that all US and coalition forces had left Bagram Airfield, the main American base in and that the base had been turned over to the Afghan National Security Forces.

Citing the media reports, VOA reported that the withdrawal from could be completed by the US Independence Day on Sunday.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Afghan Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, saying the was invested in the "security and stability of Afghanistan" as the withdrawal neared its completion, CNN reported.

