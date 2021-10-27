US expected to issue its first passport with ''X'' gender marker

-
The State Department is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States has issued its first passport with an X gender designation a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female.
That's according to a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement.
The State Department expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
