US govt appeals judge's order blocking TikTok curbs from taking effect

-
ALSO READ
TikTok: As Microsoft emerges saviour, netizens are all praise for old firm
How TikTok's talks with Microsoft morphed into a messy political soap opera
TikTok suspends UK talks about opening global HQ in London: Report
Here's why Wall Street thinks Walmart's move to buy TikTok makes sense
'Appo Anwar?': Ashwin takes fun dig at Warner as India bans TikTok
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order after U.S. Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania in October blocked the same restrictions that had been set to take effect on Nov. 12. The Justice Department said it was appealing Nichols' order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU