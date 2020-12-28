Sri Lanka welcomes tourists after 8-month-long coronavirus interruption

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka to waive off parking and landing costs for international flights
World Coronavirus Dispatch: 2 mn more UK adults into financial troubles
Sri Lanka coronavirus update: Govt closes harbours after 609 test positive
Sri Lanka can't be under lockdown till Covid-19 cure found: Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka coronavirus update: Schools closed until further notice
-
A group of Ukrainian tourists on Monday became the first batch of holidayers to visit Sri Lanka in more than eight months after the island nation put curbs on international travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Ukrainian group arrived as scheduled at the Mattala International Airport in Hambantota as part of a pilot project to welcome back tourists in the country, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told reporters.
"We will run this pilot project till January 19. They (tourists) will be allowed to visit identified tourist spots while being in a bio-bubble," Ranatunga said.
Sri Lanka's two international airports were closed in mid-March, as the country went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was gradually lifted by mid-May. Initial plans were to open international flight by the end of August but the COVID-19 cases abroad rose and the plans were stalled.
Sri Lanka was hit by a coronavirus second wave in October. Earlier this month, Sri Lankan authorities said they would resume international flight operations from December 26.
However, the latest date for re-opening international travel was also deferred. Chair of Airports Authority GA Chandrasiri on Monday said the delay was caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which has forced parts of Europe into tougher virus restrictions.
As per the December 26 re-opening, a Russian Aeroflot flight carrying over 100 Russian tourists was supposed to arrive on December 27 (Sunday). The Russian tourists visit has been put on hold.
The Ukrainians to arrive on Monday are one of two batches of Ukrainian tourists to arrive in the country this week.
The Sri Lankan government has incentivised air travel in the months following the COVID-19-induced air travel break, offering zero parking fee and landing costs for international operators.
So far, the coronavirus has claimed 191 lives along with 41,420 infection in the island nation, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU