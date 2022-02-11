US has always used Pakistan, while China stood the test of time: Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Pakistan PM Khan to attend opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
The US has always used Pakistan to meet its strategic goals and when the purpose was served it abandoned and slapped sanctions on the country, while "friend" China stood the test of time, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.
Khan made the remarks during a recent interview with Eric Li, Director of the Advisory Committee of China Institute of Fudan University, The News International newspaper reported on Friday.
Replying to a question, Khan said there are times when his country has friendly ties with the United States. However, when the US feels that it no longer needs Pakistan, it distances itself from it.
"Whenever the US needed us, they established relations, and Pakistan became a frontline state (against Soviet), and then abandoned it and slapped sanctions on us when its purposes were served, he said, citing an example of the Pak-US ties in 80's when the erstwhile Soviet Union had deployed its troops in war-torn Afghanistan.
Later, the prime minister continued, friendly relations between the US and Pakistan were restored and Islamabad became a friend of Washington, according to the excerpt of the interview recorded during his recent visit to China from February 3-6 to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics.
The US helped us at that time, but as soon as the Soviet Union left Afghanistan, the United States imposed sanctions on Pakistan, Khan said.
When the 9/11 terror attacks happened, US-Pakistan relations got better again. However, when the US failed in Afghanistan, Pakistan was blamed for the defeat, Khan said.
The prime minister said the relationship between Pakistan and China has not been like that of Islamabad and its all-weather ally Beijing.
"China is a friend which has always stood by Pakistan," Khan said, adding that during the last 70 years, the two countries supported each other on every forum, Khan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU