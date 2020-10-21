US has seen 300,000 more deaths than usual amid Covid, says CDC report

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: US personal spending plunged 7.5% in March amid shutdowns
Coronavirus update: 1,738 deaths in 24 hrs in US; Spain extends emergency
Epidemic of wipes and masks plague sewers, storm drains in US
Trump ends press conference after altercation with two women reporters
'Highly significant': Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in Covid-19 fight
-
A new government report shows that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the US has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking how many deaths have been reported and comparing them with counts seen in other years. Usually, between the beginning of February and the end of September, about 1.9 million deaths are reported.
This year, it's closer to 2.2 million a 14.5 per cent increase.
The CDC says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths.
CDC officials say it's likely the virus was a factor in many other deaths too. For example, someone with heart attack symptoms may have hesitated to go to a hospital that was busy with coronavirus patients.
The largest segment of the excess deaths, about 95,000, were in elderly people ages 75 to 84. That was 21.5 per cent more than in a normal year. But the biggest relative increase, 26.5 per cent, was in people ages 25 to 44. Deaths in people younger than 25 actually dropped slightly.
Deaths were up for different racial and ethnic groups, but the largest increase 54 per cent was among Hispanic Americans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU