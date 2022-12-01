US House passes legislation aimed at averting national rail shutdown

-
ALSO READ
Par panel for more transparent, less bureaucratic 'uniform legislation'
US House passes bill to ban assault weapons with narrow vote after 18 yrs
Over 20,000 schools shut down in India during 2020-21, says govt
Legislation or court guidelines? Who will put freebies in a box?
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage clears key Senate hurdle in US
-
The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at averting a national rail shutdown.
The lower chamber approved the resolution on Wednesday in a 290-137 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a second vote, most House members agreed to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave per year.
US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Wednesday, urging the Senate to "act urgently".
"A rail shutdown would be devastating to our economy and families across the country," Biden warned.
US Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, tweeted on Wednesday that he will "demand a vote on guaranteeing seven paid sick days for all rail workers".
"At a time of record profits in the rail industry, it's unacceptable that rail workers have ZERO guaranteed paid sick days," Sanders wrote.
Railway workers across the US could begin a strike on December 9 if an agreement is not reached.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU