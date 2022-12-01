Israel says successfully intercepted cruise missile from sea in test

-
ALSO READ
Israeli military demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers
Israeli elections panel bars Arab party from running in upcoming polls
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Israeli killed 27 Syrian soldiers in 25 missile strikes in 2022: Report
North Korea says Kim Jong-Un supervised long-range cruise missile tests
-
Israel has announced that its navy successfully launched a long-range missile from a warship to intercept a cruise missile in a test.
During the test on Wednesday, the long-range interceptor, mounted on a Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship, detected and intercepted a target that simulated an advanced cruise missile, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding the test was conducted this month, Xinhua news agency reported.
The successful launch of the missile interceptor, which the ministry claimed to be the first of its kind conducted at sea, represents "a significant milestone" in the development of a missile defense system that would play a key role in the protection of Israel's exclusive economic zones, the military said.
The interceptor system, called Barak, includes advanced radar, a weapon system, and a long-range interceptor. It is designed to deal with a wide range of aerial threats, including fighters, drones, cruise missiles, surface-to-surface missiles and rockets, and anti-ship missiles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU