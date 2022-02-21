US, NATO must respond to Russia's security demands: Putin on Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Vladimir Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia unveils new draft agreement with NATO on security measures
Talks between NATO and Russia Council concludes without clear result
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday emphasised the need for the US and NATO to take Russia's demands to ensure its security guarantees as seriously as possible and to respond specifically and to the point.
The two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the developments around Ukraine as well as developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, said Kremlin in its statement.
The Russian President noted that "provocations from Ukrainian militants were the reason for the escalation".
Kremlin, in its statement, further stated, "Attention was drawn to the modern weapons and ammunition being sent to Ukraine by NATO member countries, which is encouraging Kyiv to pursue a military solution to the Donbas problem. As a result, civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics are suffering and being forced to leave for Russia to save themselves from intensifying attacks."
Considering the current state of affairs, the two presidents found it expedient to step up the search for a diplomatic solution between the foreign ministers and political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format countries. Kremlin said that these meetings are to help restore the ceasefire and ensure progress in settling the conflict around Donbas.
This came amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine due to Moscow's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn.
Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU