Emmaneul Macron holds second phone conversation with Putin in a day

-
ALSO READ
Putin scheduled to have phone call with Macron amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin
Johnson, Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrants' crossings
Biden seeks phone call with Macron amid submarine deal row
Biden, Putin should deescalate US-Russia tensions in upcoming talks: Expert
-
French President Emmanuel Macron held a second phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, BFMTV reports.
"New call on the same day. Emmanuel Macron spoke again on the phone with Vladimir Putin this Sunday," the French TV channel reported shortly before midnight without giving any details on the substance of the talks.
According to BFMTV, the phone conversation lasted for one hour.
Earlier on Sunday, Downing Street said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Macron, with Johnson telling his French counterpart that Putin's "commitments" to Macron suggest openness to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.
Earlier on Sunday, Putin and Macron held phone talks at the French side's initiative. The presidents agreed on trilateral group (Russia, Ukraine, OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) talks on Ukraine to be held on Monday, according to media reports. The Russian president also reportedly confirmed to Macron the intention to withdraw troops from Belarus after the ongoing joint military exercise is over.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU