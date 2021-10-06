US oil prices rise to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

-
ALSO READ
Oil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections
$300-400 million investment expected in latest oil, gas bid round
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.
Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety, particularly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Monday to say with their planned output increase rather than boosting it further.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15%, or 12 cents, at $79.05 a barrel, as of 0128 GMT.
Brent crude added 0.15%, or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session.
On Monday, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to its July pact to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022, phasing out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts.
"Crude oil extended gains as investors fret about tightness in the market as the energy crisis hikes demand," ANZ said in a note.
"The (OPEC+) increase was well below what the market was expecting, considering the energy crunch across the globe. Not surprisingly, there is speculation that OPEC will be forced to move before the next scheduled meeting if demand continues to surge."
Late last month, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said it expected a 1.1 million bpd supply deficit this year, which could turn into a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year.
Oil prices have surged more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressures that crude-consuming nations such as the United States and India are concerned will derail recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite pressure to ramp up output, OPEC+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of COVID-19 infections could hit the demand recovery, a source told Reuters a little before Monday's talks.
However, inventory data from the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, showed some signs of slowing fuel demand.
The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. oil inventories rose by 951,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, website Oilprice.com reported on Tuesday.
Gasoline and distillate fuel inventories also climbed, the website reported, citing the API data.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU