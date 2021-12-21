US population growth at lowest rate in Covid-19 pandemic's first year

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI highlights: India win by 7 wkts; lead series 1-0
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Population growth rates have shrunk more for minorities: Pew report
Is a drop in India's fertility rate bad news for the economy?
Yogi Adityanath govt to unveil policy on population control for 2021-30
-
Already declining US population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation's founding during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's because the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of US residents. Figures released Tuesday by the US Census Bureau show the US grew by only 0.1 per cent with only an additional 392,665 added to the US population, from July 2020 to July 2021.
The population estimates are derived from calculating the number of births, deaths and migration in the US For the first time, international migration surpassed natural increases from births outnumbering deaths. There was a net increase of almost 245,000 residents from international migration but only around 148,000 from natural increase.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU