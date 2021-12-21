UK records 91,743 Covid cases, PM says data under constant review

-
ALSO READ
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
Cognizant expects constant currency revenue growth of 8%-11% in 2022-24
Coronavirus: 2,743 fresh infections, 75 fatalities in Karnataka
Non-life insurers' gross direct premium up 5.5% to Rs 15,743 cr in Nov
Covid: Health minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala on Aug 16, Assam on Aug 17
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the Cabinet was monitoring COVID-19 data hour by hour as the country recorded another record high of daily coronavirus infections at 91,743.
Speaking after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Johnson told reporters that the government won't hesitate to introduce tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.
But he declared that some things need to be clearer around the Omicron variant before further action is taken.
Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS," said Johnson.
"There are still some things that we need to be clearer about before we decide to go further At the moment what I think we want people to focus on is exercising caution so ventilation, masks in the appropriate places, all the usual stuff about washing hands, but remember how contagious Omicron really is," he said.
Johnson said the data is "under constant review" amid an "extremely difficult" situation, with the arguments either way being very, very finely balanced" as hospital admissions continue to rise in London.
"Those who are unvaccinated, whether out of apathy, for whatever reason, please think of this as a great thing to do for you and your family," said Johnson, as he reiterated his message for people to get their COVID vaccines and also get boosted now if already vaccinated.
"We'll keep the economic side of this under review as well," he added.
The UK's hospitality industry has been calling for financial support amid mass cancellations as people avoid crowds during what is usually their busiest time of the year over Christmas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU