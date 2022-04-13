US President Joe Biden calls Russia's actions in Ukraine 'genocide'

US President on Tuesday called Russia's actions in "genocide" as he attempted to explain the rising inflation in the country.

"In fact, we've already made progress since March inflation data was collected. The family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide and half a world away," Biden said while delivering remarks on infrastructure in Iowa.

Biden later told reporters that meant to refer to the situation as genocide, and although it seems that way to him, the US will let lawyers decide whether or not it qualifies.

"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. It looks different than last week," Biden said on the tarmac after saying "yes" when specifically asked if he intentionally used the term genocide.

"More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in ... we'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me."

Earlier, the US President had said that he had not seen any indications of genocide in during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden added that his administration is doing everything possible to lower prices in the US and to address "Putin's price hike."

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

