US President Joe Biden calls Russia's actions in Ukraine 'genocide'

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20
After Ukraine war, Russia now global economic pariah: Biden administration
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide" as he attempted to explain the rising inflation in the country.
"In fact, we've already made progress since March inflation data was collected. The family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide and half a world away," Biden said while delivering remarks on infrastructure in Iowa.
Biden later told reporters that meant to refer to the situation as genocide, and although it seems that way to him, the US will let lawyers decide whether or not it qualifies.
"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. It looks different than last week," Biden said on the tarmac after saying "yes" when specifically asked if he intentionally used the term genocide.
"More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine... we'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me."
Earlier, the US President had said that he had not seen any indications of genocide in Ukraine during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden added that his administration is doing everything possible to lower prices in the US and to address "Putin's price hike."
On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU