After Ukraine war, Russia now global economic pariah: Biden administration

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russian 'propagandists'
US, its allies pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings
Russia presses invasion to the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
-
Russia has become a global economic pariah after it attacked Ukraine and the international community has joined the US in imposing tough sanctions against Moscow, the Joe Biden administration has claimed.
US President Biden termed the package of economic sanctions enforced against Russia "most significant in history" and claimed that it has caused consequential damage to the Russian economy.
"It has caused the Russian economy to crater. The Ruble is now down 50 per cent and worth less than one American penny since Putin announced his war," he told reporters at the White House after announcing an immediate ban on import of Russian oil and gas.
"We cut Russia's largest banks from the international financial system and it has crippled their ability to do business with the rest of the world," Biden said.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the US would ban the import of Russian oil and gas, "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Europe, which is far more dependent on Russian energy than the United States, announced Tuesday a plan to cut gas imports from Russia by two-thirds this year, The Washington Post reported.
The latest move is likely to escalate further tension between the two countries and would impose a greater economic cost to invading Ukraine.
A senior official in the Biden administration later said, "As a result of our historic coordination, Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah.
"Over 30 counties, representing well over half the world's economy, have announced sanctions that impose immediate and debilitating economic costs on Russia, cut off its access to high tech, sap its growth potential and weaken its military for years to come."
By isolating Russia's Central Bank from the global financial system, the US has disarmed Putin's war chest of foreign reserves and he can do very little to slow the freefall of his currency, the official claimed.
"By blocking transactions and freezing the assets of his largest banks, we've shut down Putin's ability to do business with the world."
Biden told reporters that the US is choking off Russia's access to technology, like semiconductors, that are its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come.
"Major companies are pulling out of Russia entirely without even being asked. Over the weekend, Visa, MasterCard and American Express suspended their services in Russia, joining a growing list of American and global companies from Ford to Nike to Apple," he said.
"The US Stock Exchange has halted trading and many Russian securities. The private sector is united against Russia's vicious war of choice. The US Department of Justice has assembled a dedicated task force to go after crimes of Russian oligarchs."
"We are joining our European allies to find and seize their yachts, luxury apartments, private jets and all their ill-begotten gains to make sure they share the pain of Putin's war," Biden said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU