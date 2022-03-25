JUST IN
Panel probing Jan 6 riots sets contempt vote for 2 former aides pf Trump
Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20

President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20.

Joe Biden | Russia Ukraine Conflict | G20

AP  |  Brussels 

Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20.

Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.

Biden said that he would prefer Russia is removed from the group, but should Indonesia or other nations disagree, he would ask that Ukraine leaders be allowed in for conversations.

Biden and Western allies on Thursday pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to the continued assault in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 07:24 IST

