Biden says in touch with New York officials amid hunt for Brooklyn shooter

US President said on Tuesday that his team remains in close contact with the authorities after the mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt.

"My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York's police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD [ Police Department] on the ground," Biden said. "We're going to continue to stay in close contact with authorities and as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days."

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman's motive at this time.

A total of 16 persons are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the shooting. Ten of them suffered gunshot wounds and five are in critical but stable condition, according to the New York City officials.

