US prez Biden calls Liz Truss; congratulates her on becoming new British PM

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
PM Modi confident India-UK ties will be strengthened under Truss leadership
Truss holds commanding lead over Sunak in race to be next UK PM: Survey
British foreign secretary Liz Truss to run for prime ministership
Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in UK PM race
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke over phone with Liz Truss to congratulate her on becoming Britain's new Prime Minister and both the leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between the two nations, the White House said.
The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties, the White House said in a readout of the call.
During the telephonic call, Biden and Truss discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources, it said.
They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol, said the White House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU