US 'really messed it up in Afghanistan', says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister has said that the US "really messed it up" in as he questioned the American motive for the 2001 invasion of the country in the first place and then their subsequent attempts of seeking a political solution with the from a position of weakness.

The comments by the Pakistani PM comes as a delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday made a surprise visit to China and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which the leader termed Beijing as a “trustworthy friend” and assured that the group will not permit “anyone to use” Afghanistan's territory.

"I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan," Khan said during an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour aired on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has confirmed at a media briefing that the delegation led by Baradar met Wang at the port city Tianjin.

During Wednesday's talks, the Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that the Taliban can draw a clear line between themselves and the ETIM, Lijian said as he read a press release. Baradar said “China is a trustworthy friend”. “He appreciated China's fair and positive role in the reconciliation process,” the press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)