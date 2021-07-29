US 'really messed it up in Afghanistan', says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
US troops withdrawal: China offers to host Afghan-Taliban peace talks
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack near Afghanistan's Salma Dam
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the US "really messed it up" in Afghanistan as he questioned the American motive for the 2001 invasion of the country in the first place and then their subsequent attempts of seeking a political solution with the Taliban from a position of weakness.
The comments by the Pakistani PM comes as a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday made a surprise visit to China and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which the Taliban leader termed Beijing as a “trustworthy friend” and assured that the group will not permit “anyone to use” Afghanistan's territory.
"I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan," Khan said during an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour aired on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has confirmed at a media briefing that the delegation led by Baradar met Wang at the port city Tianjin.
During Wednesday's talks, the Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that the Taliban can draw a clear line between themselves and the ETIM, Lijian said as he read a press release. Baradar said “China is a trustworthy friend”. “He appreciated China's fair and positive role in the reconciliation process,” the press release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU