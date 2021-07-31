US, Russia, China, and Pakistan to discuss Afghan crisis in Doha next month

-
ALSO READ
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
US military alliance pulling out of Afghanistan worrying for India: Experts
Intel on Russia putting 'bounties' on US troops shaky, says White House
US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Taliban say they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory
-
Representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan.
The primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a cease-fire, resume inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue, and form an interim coalition government with tasks to carry out constitutional reform and prepare for a general election in a short, preferably two-year term, The Express Tribune reported citing Russian Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.
"The Afghan government should have engaged in talks with the Taliban a year ago when the movement did not have military success, the insurgents would engage with Kabul 'from the position of strength'," Kabulov said.
He also expressed concerns that the international terrorist organisations that were driven out of the Middle East could try to re-establish themselves in the country, The Express Tribune reported.
Kabulov was also asked which country has the greatest influence in Afghanistan's situation, he said there was no single most influential state, but rather four, namely China, Russia, the US, and Pakistan.
A few days back, the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to expedite the efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and continue high-level talks.
The two sides issued a joint statement following the two-day talks in Doha as violence rages in Afghanistan
However, the two sides fell short to mention de-escalation of violence or ceasefire. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and the head of the 7-member delegation of Afghan politicians in talks with the Taliban, assured the participants of the Afghan government's firm will and commitment to peace and said the two days of negotiations were a good opportunity for both sides to clearly share their position to each other.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence in recent weeks. Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May. The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces will complete military drawdown till the end of August.
Taliban is taking control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, while Afghan forces have launched a counteroffensive to thwart the terrorists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU