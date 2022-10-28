JUST IN
Business Standard

US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Salman Rushdie's life

The US is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event

USA | Iran | writers

AP  |  Washington 

The US is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie. He wrote The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at the event in western New York.

The United States will not waver in its determination to stand up to threats posed by Iranian authorities against the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press, said Brian Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie's speedy recovery following the attack on his life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 22:47 IST

