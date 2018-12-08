US sanctions on Iran are 'economic terrorism', says Hassan Rouhani

-
ALSO READ
US sanctions a challenge to international law, global order: Iran
Spiteful Trump admin wants to change regime: Iran's Rouhani on US sanctions
Iran will 'proudly bypass' illegal sanctions imposed by US: Hassan Rouhani
If Iran can't export oil from Gulf, no other country can, warns Rouhani
Saudi, Iraq to India's rescue, to make up for oil shortfall from Iran
-
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions were "economic terrorism", as he sought to foster a united front from visiting regional officials on Saturday.
"America's unjust and illegal sanctions against the honourable nation of Iran have targeted our nation as a clear instance of terrorism," Rouhani told a conference in Tehran attended by officials from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.
"Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU