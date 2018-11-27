US stands with people of India: Trump tweets on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Expressing solidarity with the victims of the deadly terror attack that occurred in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, President Donald Trump here on Monday said that Washington stands along with the Indians in their quest for justice over the attack.

The US President took to Twitter saying, "On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!"

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, in a press statement released by the US Department of State, announced that Washington will reward up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.

"The United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offers a new reward for up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack," the statement read.

Pompeo further asserted that the US will call upon Pakistan, to uphold its UN Security Council obligation to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity.