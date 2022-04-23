US to convene talks on Ukraine's defense needs with more than 20 countries

The Pentagon says US Defense Secretary will convene a meeting next week in Germany of defense officials and military leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss Ukraine's immediate and long-term defense needs.

The Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, said Friday that about 40 nations, including NATO members, were invited and that responses are still arriving for the session to be held Tuesday at Ramstein air base. He did not identify the nations that have agreed to attend but said more details will be provided in coming days.

The meeting comes as gears up for what is expected to be a major offensive in eastern .

The agenda will include an updated assessment of the battlefield as well as discussion of efforts to continue a steady flow of weapons and other military aid, Kirby said.

It will include consultations on Ukraine's post-war defense needs but is not expected to consider changes in the US military posture in Europe, he said.

