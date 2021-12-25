US to lift Covid-related travel bans on 8 African nations on New York's eve

-
ALSO READ
African Cup buildup: Omicron variant concerns, player release clash
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Follow WHO advice, rescind travel bans imposed due to Omicron fear: IATA
Travel bans draconian and counterproductive, says South African Minister
-
The US will lift Covid-related travel restrictions on eight African countries on December 31, the White House announced.
"On December 31, (President Joe Biden) will lift the temporary travel restrictions on Southern Africa countries," and the decision was based on the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter on Friday.
Announced on November 29, the travel ban barred non-American citizens from entering the US if they had travelled to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique or Malawi within 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival.
Munoz said the restrictions "gave us time to understand" the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, which first emerged in southern Africa and soon spread around the world, now making up over 70 per cent of new cases in the US, as per CDC data.
Getting fully vaccinated and boosted is still an effective way to fight against Omicron, he said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU