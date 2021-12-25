Canada's Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1.95 million; death toll at 30,139

reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 cases with 30,139 deaths, according to CTV.

COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Canada, with the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reporting record-high numbers on Friday.

Ontario, the most populous province, reported 9,571 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number ever recorded in a single day since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

Manitoba saw an all-time daily record increase of 742 new cases, New Brunswick reported 265 new cases, and Prince Edward Island reported its highest-ever 40 new daily cases.

Canada's COVID-19 cases soared in the past days due to the fast spread of the variant.

Like the Delta variant that has been dominant since last summer, the variant is highly transmissible. What's more, the variant reportedly has proved tenacious at evading vaccines.

The combination of the two traits has led to projections that the new variant will sweep through Canadian populations rapidly if public health measures are not tightened, according to Canadian medical experts.

