US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden

Soon after talks with US President over phone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that Kiev and Washington share relations of a "special" kind.

"The first talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations. Joint actions of Ukraine, US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

US President and his Ukrainian counterpart held a talk on Sunday (US time).

Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine, according to White House.

During a call with leader, President Biden expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue.

"President Biden made clear that the and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday (local time).

The call comes days before Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the border and ongoing tensions. Zelenskyy spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the call earlier this week.

On Thursday (local time), Biden held a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the escalating tensions over Ukraine and European security.

The call between Biden and Putin comes at a time when the US continues to pressure Russia to draw down its large military presence near Ukraine's borders. US intelligence officials have warned Ukraine and its allies that Russia could be planning to launch an attack as soon as January.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

