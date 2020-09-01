JUST IN
USTR extends some China tariff exclusions, but only through end-2020

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it has extended China tariff exclusions for a wide range of goods rather than renewing the previous one-year extension.

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it has extended China tariff exclusions for a wide range of goods, including smart watches and certain medical masks, through the end of 2020, rather than renewing the previous one-year extension.

In a Federal Register notice, USTR said the extensions were applied to products excluded from its 7.5% "Section 301" tariffs imposed a year ago on some $300 billion worth of Chinese goods a year ago amid tense trade talks between the world's two largest economies. The products included a number of Bluetooth and wearable data-transmitting devices, such as those imported from China by Apple Inc, FitBit, Sonos and other technology companies.

 

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 20:51 IST

