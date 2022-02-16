Vaccinated people less likely to develop long Covid, shows UK study

-
ALSO READ
3rd vaccine dose can boost effectiveness against Omicron to 88%: UK studies
Current Covid vaccines may protect from disease caused by Omicron: Study
Omicron could replace Delta globally: Russian Gamaleya Institute chief
Pfizer, BioNTech unsure of vax effectiveness against new Covid variant
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3% seen in fully vaccinated: Mandaviya
-
People who are vaccinated are less likely to develop long Covid even if they catch the virus, reveals a rapid review by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
According to the BBC, the research team looked at the available evidence to date from 15 studies around the world and found that while some who are jabbed catch Covid, vaccines reduce infection risk and illness, including symptoms like fatigue.
Unvaccinated people, who catch Covid and show symptoms of long Covid, do better if they then get vaccinated.
Some of the studies in the review looked at the effect of vaccination given before infection and found that people with Covid, who received two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, were about half as likely as people who received one dose or were unvaccinated to develop long Covid symptoms lasting more than 28 days.
It also found that vaccine effectiveness against most long-Covid symptoms was highest in people aged 60 years and over.
Others that looked at the effects of vaccines in people who already had long-Covid symptoms found that vaccines may improve rather than worsen Covid symptoms, either immediately or over several weeks.
According to the UKHSA, around 2 per cent of the UK's population have reported symptoms of long Covid, such as fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle or joint pain.
Symptoms like these can last for more than four weeks after the infection, the report said.
People who received two doses of vaccine against Covid are less likely to experience this or will have the symptoms for a shorter time, it added.
--IANS
vc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU