Uber to relaunch ride-hailing services in Finland after yr-long suspension
Vessel carrying coal from US switches destination from Singapore to China

The cargo had been due to arrive in China on July 18, but is now due to land in Singapore on July 13, data shows

Reuters 

A vessel carrying a shipment of coal from the United States switched its destination to Singapore on Wednesday afternoon from China, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.

The cargo had been due to arrive in China on July 18, but is now due to land in Singapore on July 13, data shows.

It was one of several ships on their way to China that may end up casualties of the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.
