Vessel carrying coal from US switches destination from Singapore to China

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone bets big on Wall St information biz with Thomson Reuters deal
Blackstone may buy majority stake in key Thomson Reuters unit for $17 bn
Blackstone buys 55% stake in Thomson Reuters F&R unit for $17 bn
EU warns of retaliation against any tariff on steel, aluminium by the US
Coastal shipping of coal is set to double to 63 mn tonnes by 2023: CRISIL
-
A vessel carrying a shipment of coal from the United States switched its destination to Singapore on Wednesday afternoon from China, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.
The cargo had been due to arrive in China on July 18, but is now due to land in Singapore on July 13, data shows.
ALSO READ: China to cut coal use, boost EV sales over next 3 yrs under pollution plan
It was one of several ships on their way to China that may end up casualties of the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU