Vitol CEO sees global gas market set for reasonably bullish 5-year outlook

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
ONGC pumps first gas from U1B deep-water well in KG basin
No decision on stake sale in Petronet, Indraprastha Gas yet: BPCL
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
-
Global gas prices are at "extreme levels" due to low inventories and strong demand in Europe and China, and the market is set for a reasonably bullish five-year outlook, said Russell Hardy, chief executive officer of Vitol.
In a pre-recorded interview for the 2021 edition of the annual Platts APPEC conference, Hardy said global oil market has had a "pretty orderly" 2021 thanks in part to supply management by the global producers, but overall demand remained 4 million barrels per day behind the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019.
Extreme cold weather last winter thinned natural gas stocks in the West and inventories have failed to be rebuilt in time, resulting in record prices near $26 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"The low inventories have not been replenished in the way we like ... the prices are at extreme levels that are way in excess of the cost for the supply chains to manage to manufacture fertilizer and other chemicals," said Hardy.
Weather will be the single dominant factor driving demand and supply this winter, and the market is embracing for a few more months of volatility, he said.
Demand, however, has been less elastic especially from growth centres like China, where imports for both liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas have expanded strongly, he said.
While oil remains its dominant business, Vitol has pledged $1 billion in spending on green projects for the process of transition towards more environmentally friendly energy sources.
Hardy said carbon dioxide could emerge as a new physical commodity, especially in Europe, as more firms engage in the business of its capture, transport and storage.
The global shipping industry is also turning greener beyond capping sulphur content in conventional fuel oil from 2020, by adopting zero-carbon emitting ammonia and lower-carbon liquefied natural gas (LNG) as new bunker fuels.
After a slow start over the past few years, the first vessel fuelled by ammonia is expected to sail in 2024, and use of LNG as marine bunker fuel is expected to gain traction around 2025 and 2030, he added.
Despite growing innovation promoting the use of digital ledgers in energy trading to fight fraud, Hardy believes these technologies have their limits as some business in the "complicated space" of oil trading, such as floating storage, are not yet governed by digital technology.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU