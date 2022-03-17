Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Servant of the People' series returns to Netflix

-
ALSO READ
Russia trying to creat new pseudo-republics: Ukraine President Zelenskyy
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
Ukraine prez Zelenskyy launches daily calls to action with Global Citizen
Ukraine planning to open 6 more humanitarian corridors: Zelensky
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's series 'Servant of the People', which inspired him to enter into politics, is back for streaming on Netflix in the US.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical series originally streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021.
'Servant of the People' follows a teacher (Zelenskyy) who unexpectedly becomes president after a rant against corruption goes viral on social media.
The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelenskyy decided to run for President of Ukraine in 2019 under the banner of a new political party floated by him 'Servant of the People'.
After much demand from the public due to ongoing Russia's military operations in Ukraine and the heroism of Zelenskyy in defending his country, Netflix is currently streaming the series for its US subscribers.
Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24 which was condemned by the Western nations.
Zelenskyy, recently addressed the US Congress, virtually.
The President called on the United States to do more to help Ukraine in its "darkest time", according to a media report.
"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," CNN quoted Zelenskyy as saying.
The Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers both at the beginning and the conclusion of his address.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU