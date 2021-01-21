VP swears in 3 new senators, Ossoff youngest Democrat to serve since Biden

-
ALSO READ
US: Biden's national security Cabinet nominees face Senate tests
Joe Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in White House
Kamala Harris acknowledges challenges, says It's not going to be easy
Joe Biden picks Rohit Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Joe Biden to deliver forward-looking inaugural speech around unity
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday swore-in three senators -- Georgia's Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as her replacement in California, Alex Padilla.
The swearing-in of the three new senators was groundbreaking as Warnock and Ossoff have become the first Black and first Jewish senators, respectively, representing Georgia, while Padilla is California's first Latino senator, CNN reported.
Ossoff, 33, is also the youngest senator in the chamber, and the youngest Democrat to serve in the Senate since US President Joe Biden, who was sworn into the chamber at the age of 30 in 1973.
The arrival of Warnock, Ossoff and Padilla in the Senate splits the partisan makeup in the chamber equally between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is now the first New Yorker and first Jewish lawmaker to become Senate majority leader.
Harris will wield power as the Senate's crucial tie-breaking vote, helping the Biden administration confirm its appointments and giving Democrats the gavels of committees in charge of holding oversight hearings and crafting far-reaching legislation.
Earlier in the day, Harris entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the first time as vice president after walking a parade route to the White House grounds with her family.
Harris made history today, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU